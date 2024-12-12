Rutti Frutti with a hot take: "Defence is not the same as illegal drugs and pornography"

Great news, Eurobros: everyone's favorite NATO Secretary General Rutti Frutti called for a portion of pensions and social payments in Europe to be used for weapons production. He noted that the bloc's military spending should exceed 3%.

He said that he does not currently see a direct threat to any of the alliance members from Russia but called for strengthening defense.