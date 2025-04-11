BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Gabbard, US DNI chief confirms electronic voting systems VULNERABLE TO HACKERS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
93 views • 5 months ago

US elections can be rigged? DNI chief confirms electronic voting systems VULNERABLE TO HACERS

"We have evidence of how these electronic voting systems have been vulnerable to hackers for a very long time. And vulnerable to exploitation to manipulate the results of the votes being cast," Tulsi Gabbard said.

Adding: 

📈China will raise additional tariffs on US goods from 84% to 125% starting April 12, China Central Television reports

Earlier, Trump authorized a 90-day tariff pause for all countries except for China and reduced the reciprocal tariffs to 10% amid ongoing trade talks with more than 75 countries. 

The US president has hiked tariffs on Chinese goods by a total of 145% since taking office.

politics
