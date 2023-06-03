© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2iotura601
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
Richard Franco took a $20 million bribe from the FBI. He took the money from Jack Ma and Wu Zheng.
Richard Franco拿了2000万贿赂的联邦调查局的人。他从马云和吴征那里拿的钱。
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
