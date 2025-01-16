US Sports Basketball: Read & React Tutorials: Using Ball Screens by Better Basketball

Read & React is a different way to run an offense. The first half of the Read & React trains the team to control their spacing. The second half contains the ball screen and other advanced offensive tactics like the pick & roll. This is an advanced Read & React course designed to help coaches understand the ball screen and make a decision about whether it is necessary for each team, decide whether the team is skilled enough to use it, and finally help implement the skills needed to integrate ball screens in Read & React.

https://tinyurl.com/ReadandReactCT





NBA, NCAA, High School Basketball and more now streaming on US Sports Radio!

https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

http://www.USSportsRadio.net