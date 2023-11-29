DAVID'S CENSUS AND ITS CONSEQUENCES 2. SAMUEL 24:1-25

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on 2. Samuel 24:1-25. We do not know when the events of this chapter happened. But it was probably some time after Absalom’s death. We also read about these events in 1 Chronicles 21:1-26. But the two accounts are slightly different. The writers probably just emphasised different parts of the story. The Lord was angry with Israel. Usually he was angry when the people did not obey him. The Lord wanted to punish them. In Chronicles, it says that Satan (God’s chief enemy) made David count the people. James 1:13 says that God does not tempt people to do something wrong. But Job chapter 1 shows that God sometimes lets Satan tempt (test) people. So, God may allow something but Satan actually does it. This could explain the two different accounts of this story.

