Russia used the latest generation of kamikaze lancet drones to destroy leopard tanks in Ukraine

the report mentioned the initiation of production for a new generation of Lancet drones called "Izdelie 53," designed for use in a multi-charge launcher system. Publicly available Russian sources stated that the Lancet drone boasts advanced capabilities and comes at a relatively affordable price of approximately 3 million roubles, equivalent to around $35,000.
For instance, analysts compared its price to that of an S-300 missile, which costs several hundred thousand dollars, and a Leopard 2 tank, which costs several million dollars.