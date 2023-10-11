WW2 July 1943 Ukraine - Footage of SS Galicia Division Volunteers Parade under Command of German SS Officers in Lvov near the Opera Theater - before Departure for Training

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Footage of SS Galicia Division volunteers parade under command of German SS officers in Lvov near the opera theater before departure for training.
You can also see Ukrainian women in traditional dresses offering flowers to the German SS officers.
Presumably July, 1943
Via: Ivan Katchanovski (https://twitter.com/I_Katchanovski/status/1711863444570333362?t=YghQslXgiJ2WX9NaKoHueA&s=19) on X/Twitter
