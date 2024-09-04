RT News September 4, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sept 4, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Ukraine’s Foreign Minister tenders his resignation making him the sixth top official to leave Zelensky’s office in 24 hours. Israelis once more flood the streets to demand a ceasefire and tell Prime Minister Netanyahu bring the hostages home or resign. The new leader of Bangladesh hailed by the West as the country’s great democratic hope is slammed for lifting a ban on an Islamist organization known for its atrocities during the country’s battle for independence.