BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

@StevenDKelley informs that @Ally Carter is a Baby Killer hired by The Getty + @SaveTheChildren sites are Fraudulent Mafia
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
35 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
48 views • 6 months ago

The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.

These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

               ●

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

Steven D Kelley Official Telegram Page: https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Every Thursday night at 9pm ET: http://TruthCatRadio.com

To schedule Interviews with Steven: [email protected] http://stevendkelley.com

http://stevendkelley2024.com

 #SaveTheChildren sites of the criminal organizations involved in Child Trafficking

 https://www.propublica.org/article/the-red-cross-sexual-

harassment-executive

https://quo-vademus.org/save-the-children-a-sound-of- freedom-operation-underground-railroad-our-and-the-white- savior-complex/

In 2017, the organization raised $760 million (including $322 million in government grants and contributions) – $108 million more than the previous year – and spent $720 million primarily on grants ($528 million), staff compensation and benefits ($103 million), fees for services ($41 million), and office-related

expenses ($19 million).

The remaining $40 million (the difference between the revenue reported and the revenue spent) was retained by the organization, contributing to the increase in net fixed assets to $241 million at year end. That means about 1/3 of the money raised are used by the Fund owners and employees.

https://silview.media/2020/08/11/hashtag-savethechildren/

Article 2020

Save the Children UK was yesterday

accused of jeopardising public faith in the whole charity sector through its mishandling of sex claims against senior managers. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8076425/Save-Children-

scandal-let-charities-UK-mishandling-sex-claims.html

Keywords
stevendkelley informs thatsavethechildren sites arefraudulent mafia
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy