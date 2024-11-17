@StevenDKelley informs that @Ally Carter is a Baby Killer hired by The Getty + @SaveTheChildren sites are Fraudulent Mafia

The Getty Museum is an actual Nazi/Templar Fortress, controlled by a shadowy elite force of Nazi-type spies who built, operate, serve, hide and protect these special facilities called DUMBS, or Deep Underground Military Bases.

These underground bases are connected to each other by a system of Magnetic Levitation Trains and vacuum technology. Vacuum reduces air drag, allowing these trains to reach very high speeds.

Other functions The Getty serves:

• A hub of child trafficking

• Mind control (MK ULTRA) traumatized victims programmed and known by Hollywood

• Missing people used as slave workers

• Adrenochrome harvesting

• Who is really behind the curtain controlling these "World Leaders"...

Steven D. Kelley has launched his Mission

Join this fight:

#SaveTheChildren sites of the criminal organizations involved in Child Trafficking

https://www.propublica.org/article/the-red-cross-sexual-

harassment-executive

https://quo-vademus.org/save-the-children-a-sound-of- freedom-operation-underground-railroad-our-and-the-white- savior-complex/

In 2017, the organization raised $760 million (including $322 million in government grants and contributions) – $108 million more than the previous year – and spent $720 million primarily on grants ($528 million), staff compensation and benefits ($103 million), fees for services ($41 million), and office-related

expenses ($19 million).

The remaining $40 million (the difference between the revenue reported and the revenue spent) was retained by the organization, contributing to the increase in net fixed assets to $241 million at year end. That means about 1/3 of the money raised are used by the Fund owners and employees.

https://silview.media/2020/08/11/hashtag-savethechildren/

Article 2020

Save the Children UK was yesterday

accused of jeopardising public faith in the whole charity sector through its mishandling of sex claims against senior managers. https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8076425/Save-Children-

scandal-let-charities-UK-mishandling-sex-claims.html