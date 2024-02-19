BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Should Tradesmen Bring Their Tools or Power Tools With Them To Costa Rica - Kevin J Johnston
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 02/19/2024

The answer to that is no. If you bring more than five of the same item into the country regardless if it's a can of pop or a power tool it will be considered for distribution and you will not be allowed to bring them in. Also you'll be paying taxes on the trailer and the equipment that you're bringing forward so it would be cheaper for you to sell everything off in Canada and to buy them from the tool shops that are here in Costa Rica. I will be guiding you as to where all of the major hardware centers are that you can replace any power tool within.


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday & Thursday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


Watch The REAL ESTATE SHOW with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM EST - LIVE ON: www.FreedomReport.ca


If you like this content, DONATE TODAY at www.KevinJJohnston.me


BUY ME A COFFEE, Please!

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/kevinjjohnston


Follow Me on RUMBLE: www.rumble.com/user/Kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/kevinjjohnston

Follow Me on TIKTOK: www.tiktok.com/@realkevinjjohnston


#CostaRica #SanJose #Canada #realestate #realtor #Realty #buyingahouse #homesforsale #Jaco #quepos #Uvita #ManuelAntonio

Keywords
canadarealtyrealtorrealestatejacocostaricauvitaquepossanjosebuyingahousehomesforsalemanuelantonio
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy