Should Tradesmen Bring Their Tools or Power Tools With Them To Costa Rica - Kevin J Johnston

The answer to that is no. If you bring more than five of the same item into the country regardless if it's a can of pop or a power tool it will be considered for distribution and you will not be allowed to bring them in. Also you'll be paying taxes on the trailer and the equipment that you're bringing forward so it would be cheaper for you to sell everything off in Canada and to buy them from the tool shops that are here in Costa Rica. I will be guiding you as to where all of the major hardware centers are that you can replace any power tool within.





