The Creation Movie - The Original Full Length Movie With The Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Six years of working with the finest photography of Henry Stober, shot on five continents, have resulted in a work of art that gets under your skin.
»Creation« - a 60-minute movie in panoramic digital projection format,
narrated by a professional speaker. You will discover the breath-taking
variety of life in the sea, the air and on land in all its beauty.
This video makes a clear case for the premise that mankind is not the result of coincidence, but bears the unmistakable signature of a loving Creator.
It is time for a new enlightenment: one that makes sense rather than robs meaning. One that does not take God away from us, but brings Him back to us.