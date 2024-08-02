BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ghostly Entities On The Moon's Surface Entering Craters Look for my Research on Youtube Please
UfologyCanada
UfologyCanada
12 followers
Follow
40 views • 9 months ago

These are Youtube channel SHORT research videos exposing the Moon...

Hello and Welcome...I am Bruce Swartz -Ufologist from Montreal Quebec and I have the rarest ufo videos you will ever see on the net.

This is my Youtube research channel..Please help me grow my community as I am Shadow-Banned on all Social media platforms.

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwXFxXgYPh0edZ9zWi-331A


My RUMBLE Research Channel...

https://rumble.com/user/BruceSeesAll

-I have the closest view of the Lunar Surface and I operate a 14 inch HD Celestron Telescope..and I am exposing it all right here..click the Link and I thank you...

Keywords
aliensextraterrestrialsthe mooncreature on the moon
