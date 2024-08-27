Whistleblowers, Suspensions & Investigations

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Assassination Attempt
READ:
◦ Trump Rally Counter-Sniper Backs Bombshell Evidence-Tampering Claims By House GOPers
◦ Trump Rally Shooting Task Force Coming Back To Pennsylvania
◦ Trump Shooter’s Parents Retain High-Powered Lawyers As Feds Probe What They Knew & When
◦ Why Would-Be Trump Assassin Remains An Infuriating Enigma Weeks After Shooting
◦ FBI, Secret Service Dragging Their Feet On Trump Assassination Probe
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (26 August 2024)