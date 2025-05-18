FBI’s Kash Patel & Bongino INSIST EPSTEIN killed himself - they must be joking 🤡!

FBI’s Kash Patel and Bongino INSIST that Epstein killed himself

‘He killed himself. I've seen the whole file. He killed himself’

Biden cancer 'does not pass sniff test' — Dr Drew

Urologist Dr David Shusterman says Biden probably diagnosed with the cancer 5-10 YEARS ago

Public pity now buries tomorrow's bombshell release of 'Original Sin' exposing the 'extended public deception' of his presidency — PJ Media/The Guardian

Iran floats nuclear consortium plan with US and Arab states

☢️ Iran proposes a Middle East nuclear cooperative where:

- It enriches uranium to 3.67% for civilian use

- Arab states get fuel, and US gets oversight

🗣 The Iranian deputy foreign minister said: "If this progresses further and the issue is raised seriously, we may consider it and express our opinion."

The suggestion comes as an alternative to US demands for a complete end to Iran’s nuclear energy program.

Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, the former US president's office reported.

The politician's team said that Biden was examined by doctors last week due to problems with urination, and on Friday he was diagnosed with bone metastases and cancer.

"While this represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive, allowing for effective treatment. The president and his family are reviewing treatment options with their doctors," the former president's representatives said.