Baby booming music lovers may really appreciate this one.
For now, this will be the last music video posted to help us through the world's day of winter solstice worship, where many are fast learning that it was originally a day to worship the rebirth of the sun (not a biblical Savior).
We have a Man in White Linen who is working towards rescuing all of us who had trusted in Him, and... very soon!
More music videos you may have missed:
Uploaded yesterday (first three):
"I Love Your Law" (Sandra Hall)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/60AV9qZ90fiC/
"Dear Love" (He's got the power to take away the fears):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCPClTkwexQl/
"Make Mention of His Holy Name" (Sandra Hall):
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UJFlJYnAZO7W/
Previously on line:
I'm a Believer:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sko4szdmFlp0/
He's Our King:
https://www.brighteon.com/02799045-8dd9-422c-aaf9-bb7759d2b71d
No Other God Matters:
https://www.brighteon.com/b4a360b0-f27f-4672-bdb1-bf1d05c6d2cc
Ain't Workin' for the Beast No More:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UsLj7eCiuwG1/
The Needle and the Damage Done:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3cuEWCNoT65X/
Heart That's Cold (Neil Young parody):
https://www.brighteon.com/c80b1360-1dd0-4d7c-86ec-9b76d3007ba9
Isaiah's Chapter 33:
https://www.brighteon.com/3e683610-750f-4377-885c-7981baa93d87
Covenant Rainbow (guest singer/songwriter Sandra Hall):
https://www.brighteon.com/22da613a-cde8-41b0-8e72-b9e39539f042
Man (guest singer/songwriter Samm Simpson:
https://www.brighteon.com/01d8e61a-467a-470c-a61b-5d6b656c9ddb
A tough Conspiracy Realist Christmas Song:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XP9JdAtxpARe/
And of course our classic "History of 1800s Christmas songs" in America, of which had over 5,500 views on youtube years ago:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/T4FjmhnrWp6Z/
