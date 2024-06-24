Christianity is Antichrist

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Featuring Cardinals Eric Logan, Mat Staader, Emil Johansson, Clark Isaac, revealing important corrections apposed to false teachings common within Christianity.
Purchase our book:
https://amzn.eu/d/iUJ3bzA (UK)
Our paypal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/eocpaypal
Content live-streamed through multiple platforms:
https://www.facebook.com/LordRayEl
https://www.youtube.com/c/SanctuaryInterfaith
https://rumble.com/c/c-3181644
https://www.tiktok.com/@christisback3860
https://www.twitch.tv/thacouncil