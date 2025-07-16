Unveiling the Prophetic Truth - Conclusion

📘 Show Description:





Tonight, host David Paxton presents the powerful conclusion of "Unveiling the Prophetic Truth". Diving deep into the mysteries surrounding the Ark of the Covenant and explore its critical role in end-time prophecy. Are ancient Jewish leaders preparing to reveal its location?





Has the countdown to the Third Temple already begun?





We also expose the escalating signs across nature, geopolitics, and spiritual awakening from increased earthquakes in Israel to the readiness of red heifers and the global rise of both persecution and revival.





This episode connects the ancient past to the unfolding present in a way that no believer can afford to ignore. Time is short. The signs are undeniable. The return of the King is near.





Learn more at www.lastchristian.net/