2024-3-11 how do you know the new year is coming - collection

~how do we know when the first month is? so we can keep sabbath year this year?

~what things do we need to do in the ark?

~what about our vineyard?

~how to you store food?

~what about meat?

~what are the commands of the Father?

~what about heat?

~what about idols?

~what about the faith to do these things and be set apart?

~what about living in faith and working and doing all these things while waiting on a promise from the Father that seems impossible?

~sewing? yeah got that too!

~and wisdom on canning, and what not to can, and what to grow, and what not to grow

~collection of short videos covering a range of things in the last week or so...

new year = new moon of the april 9 at even = sabbath year...do not sow or reap, or eat that which cometh of itself, and do not prune your vineyard

passover = 14th day of the 1st month..........count 14 from april 9 to april 23 at even, and now we have passover for 7 days!

pick out your offering on the 10th day of the first month...which is april 9 + 10 days = april 19th

see how easy this is?

