2024-3-11 how do you know the new year is coming - collection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- collection
~how do we know when the first month is? so we can keep sabbath year this year?
~what things do we need to do in the ark?
~what about our vineyard?
~how to you store food?
~what about meat?
~what are the commands of the Father?
~what about heat?
~what about idols?
~what about the faith to do these things and be set apart?
~what about living in faith and working and doing all these things while waiting on a promise from the Father that seems impossible?
~sewing? yeah got that too!
~and wisdom on canning, and what not to can, and what to grow, and what not to grow
~collection of short videos covering a range of things in the last week or so...
new year = new moon of the april 9 at even = sabbath year...do not sow or reap, or eat that which cometh of itself, and do not prune your vineyard
passover = 14th day of the 1st month..........count 14 from april 9 to april 23 at even, and now we have passover for 7 days!
pick out your offering on the 10th day of the first month...which is april 9 + 10 days = april 19th
see how easy this is?