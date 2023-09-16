Questions Raised Over Whether Pres. Biden Would Pardon Son

21 views • 09/16/2023

Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

Hunter Biden's Federal Firearms Charges are the biggest step in a long-running investigation into the President's son. One America's Chief White House Correspondent, Monica Paige, sat down to discuss the indictment with Paul Kamenar, National Policy and Legal Center.

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.