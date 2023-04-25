Russian Airpower Over Ukraine Increasing + More Shortcomings Appear Ahead Ukrainian Offensive

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Update on conflict in Ukraine for April 23-24, 2023:
- Most of Bakhmut is now under Russian control;
- Ukraine & Western media report increasing use of precision-guided bombs by Russian military aviation;
- Russian bombing is increasingly effective owed to dwindling Ukrainian air defenses;
- Recent Ukraine Contact Group in Germany admit air defenses in Ukraine are a priority, fail to commit to any possible solution;
- US announces acceleration of its shipments of 31 M1-Abram tanks to Ukraine after a 10 week training course, less than half the training an entry-level US tank crew receives;
- Despite growing doubts of a Ukrainian offensive, it will likely unfold and may even have success in taking territory but will leave Ukraine at a further disadvantage in what is otherwise a war of attrition;
- Ukraine faces critical shortages in arms, ammunition, & trained manpower;
- US claims sanctions against Russia are “working,” yet data to substantiate that claim appears deliberately cherry-picked and taken out of context;
