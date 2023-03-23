Son of former US Senator & Secretary of Navy reveals a lifetime of UFO Secrets

Michael Salla





March 23, 2023





John Warner IV is the son of former US Senator John Warner III who was also Secretary of the Navy during the Gerald Ford Administration. His mother was Catherine Mellon whose grandfather was the famed banker and philanthropist, Andrew Mellon. John Warner spent a lot of time traveling with his father and got to meet many VIPs and see many things that gives him special insights into the truth about UFOs, extraterrestrial life and secret space programs.





In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Warner discusses his unique background and shared his insights on UFOs, reverse engineered extraterrestrial spacecraft, the US Navy’s secret space program, President Kennedy’s knowledge of classified UFO projects, manufactured alien threats, different groups of extraterrestrials historically involved in human affairs.





John Warner’s website is: https://www.johnwwarnerivauthor.com/





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L-_05jMRxQ







