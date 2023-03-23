BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Son of former US Senator & Secretary of Navy reveals a lifetime of UFO Secrets
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 03/23/2023

Michael Salla


March 23, 2023


John Warner IV is the son of former US Senator John Warner III who was also Secretary of the Navy during the Gerald Ford Administration. His mother was Catherine Mellon whose grandfather was the famed banker and philanthropist, Andrew Mellon. John Warner spent a lot of time traveling with his father and got to meet many VIPs and see many things that gives him special insights into the truth about UFOs, extraterrestrial life and secret space programs.


In his first Exopolitics Today interview, Warner discusses his unique background and shared his insights on UFOs, reverse engineered extraterrestrial spacecraft, the US Navy’s secret space program, President Kennedy’s knowledge of classified UFO projects, manufactured alien threats, different groups of extraterrestrials historically involved in human affairs.


John Warner’s website is: https://www.johnwwarnerivauthor.com/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2L-_05jMRxQ



Keywords
aliensufospacecraftussecret space programsextraterrestrialsus navysenatorsecretsexopoliticspresident kennedyvipsmichael sallajohn warnersecretary of navyjohn warner iiireverse engineeredalien threatsgroups of aliens
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy