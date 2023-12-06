Living Exponentially: Maureen Boury, Water Treatment Plant Dilemma

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maureen Boury, Clay Township Trustee, speaks about the water treatment plant which has been operated by D.P.W. and St. Clair County since the 1960s. Now the responsibility of the water treatment plant will fall onto the city of Algonac, as well as Clay and Ira townships.