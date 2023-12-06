Living Exponentially: Maureen Boury, Water Treatment Plant Dilemma

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Maureen Boury, Clay Township Trustee, speaks about the water treatment plant which has been operated by D.P.W. and St. Clair County since the 1960s. Now the responsibility of the water treatment plant will fall onto the city of Algonac, as well as Clay and Ira townships.





