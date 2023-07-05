Singularity and the NWO (Satan's MATRIX)

World Becoming One Mind

Good news for those who " seek ye first the KINGDOM of YAHWAH/GOD" and all these things will be added unto you ", and who are willing to serve God and not themselves or the world of Satan's kingdom

Yahwah Elohim is preparing his people who serve him to leave Babylon to prepare them for eventual victory over satan's kingdoms of the earth.

The Last 4 great Beast Kingdoms On the Earth will arise at the end of World War III before the return of Yahshua. Dan. 7:3

4th Kingdom is terrible beast with 10 horns/kings (10 world regions of UN) Dan. 4:7,8

Eagle's wings (USA) plucked of back of Lion (Great Britain) is the return of the land of the USA back to original owners, leaving a vacancy in the 5 Member UNITED NATIONS SECURITY COUNCIL.

NATO will probably fall apart first, leading to the peace deal in Ukraine as China and Russia are making deals with some NATO countries (France, Germany, etc) and others, about their following the USA in their war in Ukraine and using the dollar as the world's reserve currency

THE USA will lose it's allies in the Ukrainian conflict and they not follow the USA in it's quest for a war with China over Taiwan.

