Professor Marandi said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is prepared and has exactly what it needs to defend itself, along with the Axis of Resistance

Answering the trending question: "Will there be an Israeli war on Lebanon?" Tehran University professor Mohammad Marandi said the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon is prepared and "has exactly what it needs to defend itself," along with the Axis of Resistance.
As for a potential regional war, Marandi stated that this would happen in case the United States gets involved, which will result in them losing "their foothold in large parts of West Asia."