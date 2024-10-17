Funeral of four martyred at the hands of Zionists in Nablus, West Bank of Palestine





The funeral of four young men from the city of Nablus was held: Issam Al-Salaj, Naim Abdul Hadi, Salim Abu Saada, and Abdul Halim Al-Sarfandi, who were assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces while they were in their car.





Ayyoob Yamak interviews Sohaib Al-Salaj, brother of the martyr/murdered Issam Al-Salaj.





Filmed: 11/10/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video