© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Funeral of four martyred at the hands of Zionists in Nablus, West Bank of Palestine
The funeral of four young men from the city of Nablus was held: Issam Al-Salaj, Naim Abdul Hadi, Salim Abu Saada, and Abdul Halim Al-Sarfandi, who were assassinated by the Israeli occupation forces while they were in their car.
Ayyoob Yamak interviews Sohaib Al-Salaj, brother of the martyr/murdered Issam Al-Salaj.
Filmed: 11/10/2024
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇