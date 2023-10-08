Surprise Attack on Israel

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
President Trump predicted that the billion-dollar hostage deal with Iran would lead to war against Israel within a few months. That prediction came true in record time. Alex Jones claims that the hostage settlement deal was actually concocted by Benjamin Netanyahu as a means of retaining wartime power despite a 65% voter disapproval rating. As Gerald Celente says, :"When all else fails, they take us to war!"