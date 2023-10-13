Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters with Jesse Watters

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Isreal orders a complete siege on Gaza | Jesse Watters
Senator Rand Paul with a calm and logical take on the situation and how the US should respond.
Paul suggests we should wait for the facts to come out, determine exactly what is going on and who is responsible, and then Congress should decide how the US moves forward.