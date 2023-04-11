Beautiful Messages from Jesus & Thomas Jefferson with famous psychic Judy Cali!

Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview one of America's best psychics, Judy Cali! See: www.judycali.com She will be giving beautiful messages from Jesus and Thomas Jefferson on how we are all one family, with not only other humans but also all living beings on this planet. She gives messages that we all should use our heart minds to tie into the Supreme Being to create a beautiful and loving world! Thomas Jefferson put his hands on his heart and asked everyone listening to act with the highest intregrity in love and light for everyone and everything on this beautiful planet! I hope you all enjoy this really profound program! The show is in both English and in German, and was broadcast from Radio Sol International in Vienna, Austria. See: www.radiosol.at With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Host, Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: [email protected] www.outofthisworldreadings.com

