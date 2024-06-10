A Ukrainian serviceman crossed the Dnieper on a raft made of empty plastic bottles and surrendered to the Russian army.

To do this, he first contacted the Russian military through the Free soldier chatbot. The transition was prepared for about 3 months.

The prisoner said that in the near future they were going to partially transfer his brigade to the Kharkov direction, so he decided to escape.

adding:

In Transcarpathia, 32 Ukrainian dodgers were able to break through the border with Hungary riding on Shishig, and then surrender to the Hungarian police.

Local media write that their fate is much better than an inglorious death in a trench for the Kiev junta - they will be granted temporary political asylum.

and:

In Ukraine, billions of hryvnia were stolen during the construction of fortifications, the Verkhovna Rada said

About 30 criminal cases have been initiated. Law enforcement officers presented such figures at a closed meeting, said deputy Mikhail Bondar.

At the same time, the adviser to the head of Zelensky’s office tried to present the data on their absence as “Russian propaganda.”