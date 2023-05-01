BOOTCAMP: 18-YEAR-OLD NATIONAL CHAMPION WEIGHT LIFTER KILLED BY VAX INDUCED MYOCARDITIS (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel SixthSense at:-

⚠️DETECTION OF GRAPHENE IN COVID19 VACCINES BY MICRO-RAMAN SPECTROSCOPY - Prof. Dr. Pablo Campra Madrid⚠️https://bit.ly/3HI7brG





⚠️Case Briefing Document and lab report, shows GRAPHENE OXIDE FOUND IN ALL MRNA INJECTIONS, 11/02/2022⚠️

This report, ref AUC_101_Report, which was commissioned by EbMCsquared CiC and prepared and published by UNIT relates to initial findings and forms a strong case for continued further scientific investigation.





⚠️A Case Report: Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after BNT162b2 mRNA Vaccination against COVID-19 ⚠️

⚠️FOIs reveal that health/science institutions around the world (211 and counting!) have no record of SARS-COV-2 isolation/purification, anywhere, ever⚠️ https://bit.ly/3Gt39Uq





⚠️Evidence for a connection between 'coronavirus disease-19' and exposure to radiofrequency radiation from wireless communications including 5G⚠️

⚠️Autopsy-based histopathological characterization of myocarditis after anti-SARS-CoV-2-vaccination [PDF DOC]⚠️

⚠️What is in the so-calledCOVID-19 “Vaccines”? Part 1: Evidence of a Global Crime Against Humanity:⚠️

⚠️On the Clear Evidence of the Risks to Children from Smartphone and WiFi Radio Frequency Radiation [PDF]⚠️

MIRROR SOURCE

Laura Delava offers herself four national records

In addition to winning the title of Belgian champion, the Hutoise pushed her limits despite a tibia injury.

Arriving in Lebbeke on Saturday, Laura Delava was the favorite of the Belgian championships in the category of less than 69 kg in the subjuniors. A category in which she played for the last time since she will move to juniors on January 1st.

24/11/2004 - 24/04/2023

Repose toi bien ma chérie ❤️‍🩹

24/11/2004 - 24/04/2023

Rest well my darling ❤️ Rep





Laura Delava est décédée brutalement à 18 ans: “C'est arrivé si vite”

Laura Delava, championne de Belgique de powerlifting, est décédée brutalement ce lundi à seulement 18 ans. La jeune femme a été emportée par une myocardite, une inflammation du muscle cardiaque. “C'est arrivé si vite”, a réagi son papa auprès de HLN.





Originaire de Huy, Laura Delava pratiquait le culturisme depuis plusieurs années et était active en powerlifting depuis l’été 2022. Une discipline qui l’a vue devenir championne de Belgique des subjuniors en moins de 69 kilos en septembre dernier. Elle avait battu pas moins de quatre records nationaux.





“Nous avons fait tout ce que nous avons pu”

C'est peu dire qu’un avenir radieux l'attendait en tant que powerlifteuse. Laura Delava était passée chez les juniors en début d'année. Mais la jeune femme, qui étudiait le coaching sportif à Liège, est décédée brutalement lundi après-midi. La cause officielle du décès est une myocardite, une inflammation du muscle cardiaque.





Laura est décédée exactement sept mois après être devenue championne de Belgique. “C’est arrivé si vite”, a déclaré son père Fabien Delava à HLN. “Nous avons fait tout ce que nous avons pu... Elle n’avait que 18 ans et était si forte.” Laura était fille unique.







