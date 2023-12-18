💥One Dead and Several Injured after an Israeli Artillery Strike hit Mubarak Hospital for Children & Maternity at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, South of the Gaza Strip

💥One dead and several injured after an Israeli artillery strike hit Mubarak Hospital for Children and Maternity in the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.
This was from late yesterday afternoon Sunday, posted.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.