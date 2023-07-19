BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
You're Being Lied To: Here's What's Really Going On With the Ukraine-Russia War! 🇺🇦 🇷🇺
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
551 views • 07/19/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

All of Washington DC is obsessed with war. All of the mansions around DC are built on the backs of war contracts. All of the wealth that flows through DC is because of War and Big Pharma.

The left pretends Russia randomly pulled out of the grain deal & ignores how Ukraine just blew up part of the Crimea Bridge again, an act Russia considers to be a terrorist attack.

They push the lie that without provocation, the evil Russians are targeting infrastructure of the grain deal & blocking the ships from entering the port. In reality, they're doing so because Zelensky/Ukraine are using it to stash weapons & the grain is going to the wealthiest countries, not countries that need it most.

Leftists & their fake news MSM are LIARS. They're what's dangerous & they think we're all dumb enough to believe them.

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

cnnfake newsdemocratsrussiapropagandachinabreaking newsjoe bidenunited statesron desantisukrainesamantha powercrimeahenry kissingersteve baldassariamerican patriots for god and countryusaidworld war iiitrending newsministry of truthzelenskyukraine russia wardisinformation governance boardcrimea bridgeblack sea grain initiative
