05.29.24 Morning Musings: Is Trump Going To Jail?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The short answers is Good Luck putting him in a correctional facility.
Too many extenuating factors including the health risks for a 78 y/o man.
It's all just more hype for the fear porn industry. Will he be convicted? Yes almost certainly. Did you ever serve on a jury? Was it in a hive mind controlled city?
Big 3 folks
E.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear
https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear2