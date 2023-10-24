Eating Healthy on a Road Trip IS Possible! | 30 Days of Fall | Day 7

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’m getting set to be off on another marvelous adventure! So I thought I’d show you what food I’m packing for a road trip in order to have energy for the drive and not be dependent on gas station / truck stop produce AND what is now my #1 junk food replacement snack for munching on in the car- life changing indeed! I still can’t believe it took me so long to discover this.