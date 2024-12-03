© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hungarian FM Péter Szijjártó on the recent elections in Georgia and if the outcome had been different:
If the opposition had won that election, there would be no protests, no external pressure. Everyone would be praising the ‘fantastic shape’ of Georgian democracy. But it’s not Brussels, Washington, Berlin, or Paris that decides—it’s the Georgian people. And the Georgian people made a very clear decision.