Bases 8 Chris Thomas - Project Human Extinction

Chris Thomas was a healer and author ,in south Wales. His data, direct from the Akashic is about the Velos twin Sun system- the origins of the Velon -Annunaki and Hathor.

Recorded in August 2010, this vitally important interview explains how the three main revolutions, The French, American, and Irish were by Velon assets, who walk in and take control of the Illuminati, Masons and the later the suitable organisations to achive their goals. Total Control, and the Extinction of Humanity. The Nibiru Fraud, it waunder between the 2 suns of the Velos system, home world of the Annunaki and 5 other races from the Velos system. (Elena Danaan may disagree)



Thomas was injected with radioactive material to silence him, by Hathor assets.

This crucial interview can be view in conjunction with Bob Osborne's material on the Fabian Agenda. They are identical. Bases 137.



Re edited from tapes, Chris Thomas interview recovered for 2023

