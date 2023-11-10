BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Town of Paseo, But Everyone Explodes
Mission: Toast!
Mission: Toast!
63 views • 11/10/2023

DEATH STRING NEI is a reimagining of Miziziziz's Death String with Phantasy Star II theming and enhanced gameplay. The latest version is available for FREE on my Patreon page.

Humanity's Last Stand and Mutation by Steve (Arteria3D)

Temporal Dreams and additional sound effects by SoundLoops.com

Sci Fi Click by MixKit

Special thanks to BlueMoon_Coder, Tsar333 and halcyonxero for their incredible GODOT shaders

Original Game: https://nartier.itch.io/death-string

Original Source Code: https://github.com/Miziziziz/DeathString

PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/missiontoast

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/MissionToast

EBAY: https://www.ebay.com/usr/mission-toast

Check out my brother's gaming channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/DenverGamer

FAN-MADE PHANTASY STAR GAMES

Check out Phantasy Star: 20 Years Later (Windows only) by AnnTenna: https://anntenna.itch.io/ps20

Additional fan games can be found at: http://www.pscave.com/fangames/

Check out Tremendouz's AMAZING rendition of Restoration (original by Tokuhiko Uwabo). Full cover here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oc0qQvjwtvM

science fictiontestgamingps2segagamerremakerpgdemogame developmentfanvideogamessega genesisjrpggodotphantasy star 2 remakephantasy starcollision testgame devindie gamephantasy star iiyuji nakaneirole playing game
