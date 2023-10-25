BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Alex Jones Full Show 10/24/23 Nuclear War Has NEVER Been Closer! w/ Maria Zeee
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
1106 followers
189 views • 10/25/2023

 WW3 WATCH – Top Experts Agree Globally: Nuclear War Has NEVER Been Closer! – Must-Watch TUESDAY FULL SHOW 10/24/23

Alex Jones taking your calls and covering DoD’s plans to evacuate hundreds of thousands from the Middle East, the latest Hamas rocket strike on Tel Aviv, global inflation, America’s border invasion, feral leftist mobs, and MORE! The war for your mind has been exposed! Tune in to learn about hyper-neurotic globalist tactics designed to sabotage every decision you make! Watch & share this broadcast!

Keywords
irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccineisraelbidenputinuss libertyfaucimodernapfizerklaus schwabvivek ramaswamy
