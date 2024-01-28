Create New Account
How Russia Loses 1,110 Troops, 24 Tanks, 36 AFVs, 30 Artillery System, Two Planes in 24 Hours
US Military News


Jan 27, 2024


The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces released a detailed update highlighting significant losses for Russia in the past 24 hours. According to the report, Russia has lost 24 tanks, 1,110 troops, 36 armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), 30 Artillery System, and two planes.


Zooming out, the report paints a grim picture for Russia's military capabilities, with a total of 370,270 casualties since the conflict began. This includes 6,113 tanks, 8,801 artillery systems, 11,358 AFVs, and 331 aircraft.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDwg2N5-EsU

Keywords
russiawarus military newsukrainelosses

