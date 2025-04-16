Mortgage Fraud by NY AG? Title IX Fraud in ME

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 16, 2025 - It's nice to see the DOJ going after the real crooks this time! Plus, an update on the failed mission to "rescue" Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Wife Beater, from El Salvador.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Watch Lori’s Interview with Kristi Leigh—a deep dive on the globalists’ love of Illegals, groomers, and the fight for freedom—especially in CO where parents are about to lose their rights.
https://lindelltv.com/shows/get-free-with-kristi-leigh/
