SCOTT RITTER❗️ FBI is searching Scott Ritter's Delmar home
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
1216 followers
389 views • 9 months ago

Breaking! Scott Ritter's home is currently being raided by the FBI!

The FBI is conducting a search at the Delmar home of Scott Ritter. The investigation details remain unclear. Scott's passport was recently confiscated and he was prevented from flying to Russia where he was scheduled to speak at a conference in St. Petersburg. He also met with RFK Jr. last night.

Scott Ritter is a well-known geopolitical analyst, former United Nations weapons inspector, and Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served as a UN weapons inspector in Iraq from 1991 to 1998, playing a key role in monitoring and verifying the disarmament of Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction. 

Ritter became a prominent critic of the U.S. government’s stance on Iraq, especially in the lead-up to the 2003 invasion, arguing that Iraq did not possess active WMD programs. He has authored several books and articles on military and foreign policy, providing critical insights into international security issues.

Adding:  DELMAR – Agents from the FBI and assisting State Police units converged on the Dover Drive home of former UN Inspector Scott Ritter just after noon today and removed items related to an investigation.

“FBI personnel are at a home on Dover Dr. conducting law enforcement activity in connection with an ongoing federal investigation. As the investigation is ongoing, DOJ policy prevents me from commenting further,” Ruane, FBI Albany Public Affairs Specialist said in an email.

https://www.timesunion.com/news/article/authorities-raid-home-scott-ritter-19626034.php



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
