Questions Abound In German Christmas Tragedy - Italy: Salvini Aquitted! Goodbye Trudeau? 12/22/24
68 views • 6 months ago

World News Report: Questions are swirling in search of the motive behind the Saudi immigrant attack on a German Christmas Market in Magdeburg. The worldwide left loses their minds as Elon tweets out support for Germany's AFD party in upcoming elections. Italy's Matteo Salvini has finally been acquitted of charges. He faces 6 years in prison for turning away a migrant boat as interior minister. Canada's Pierre Pollivere calls for no confidence vote in Trudeau. All that & much more in This Week’s Top World News Stories! Read More:

world newsbreaking newsjustin trudeaucanadaelon muskitalychristian newsconservative newsafdmatteo salvinigerman market attackgerman christmas attackgermany terror attackpierre pollivererepublican newsalternative for germany
