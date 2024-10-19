BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
24 Years Since The Gold Market in al-Khalil (Hebron) Was Shuttered by Zionist Colonists
FreePalestineTV
FreePalestineTV
7 months ago

The gold market, which is part of Shuhada Street, includes 22 shops specialising in selling gold. It was one of the most bustling markets in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron). The Zioist occupation issued a military order to close it in 2000, and Colonists occupied some of the shops. Sari Jaradat interviews Shadi Sidr who lives besides the gold market.


Filmed: 14/10/2024

Keywords
israel palestine gaza west bank military operations hebron axis of resistance alaqsa flood al-khalil
