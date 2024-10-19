24 Years Since The Gold Market in al-Khalil (Hebron) Was Shuttered by Zionist Colonists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The gold market, which is part of Shuhada Street, includes 22 shops specialising in selling gold. It was one of the most bustling markets in the city of al-Khalil (Hebron). The Zioist occupation issued a military order to close it in 2000, and Colonists occupied some of the shops. Sari Jaradat interviews Shadi Sidr who lives besides the gold market.
Filmed: 14/10/2024
