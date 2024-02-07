Storm Apocalypse! Media Hypes Record-Breaking Winter Blast, But Truth Exposed! _ Redacted News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
California is experiencing a massive winter storm. At least three people have died from downed trees and Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency. The media is saying it is record breaking but is it? It's not. The media is also saying we need a new category of hurricanes to designate Level 6 hurricanes. Even though the researchers say that the likelihood of these storms is "near zero."