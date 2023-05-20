BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MUSK’S PUZZLING PICK FOR TWITTER CEO
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
51 views • 05/20/2023

Del BigTree at the HighWire


May 19, 2023


Elon Musk’s puzzling pick for CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has the twittersphere troubled. With deep ties to the World Economic Forum (WEF) and the Ad Council, a war-time propaganda tool activated against the American people to increase COVID compliance, many question why Musk has made such an appointment. The HighWire analyzes Musk’s move and what it means for Twitter’s future.


#TwitterCEO #Yaccarino


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2oqhy6-musks-puzzling-pick-for-twitter-ceo.html

Keywords
propagandatwitterelon muskceoworld economic forumwefad councilcovid compliancelinda yaccarino
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy