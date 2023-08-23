Bidens kitchen fire. What a horrible person and an embarrassment to our country.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Imagine telling a group of people who just watched their loved ones go up in flames that you know what it's like because you almost lost your car in a small kitchen fire
What a horrible person and an embarrassment to our country.
Biden says "Jill and I have a little sense of what it's like to lose a home" and then tells the story of when lightning struck his house in 2004 and says "I almost lost my '67 corvette and my cat."
According to a report from the time, the lighting strike caused "a small fire contained to the kitchen" that "was under control in 20 minutes."
https://washingtonexaminer.com/news/white-house/watch-biden-again-adds-fuel-to-story-about-lightning-sparking-fire-at-his-home
https://twitter.com/i/status/1693783604411703663