BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Save America | SONG by JMC
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 9 months ago

"Save America"

Music and lyrics by John Michael Chambers (c) 1999

Vocals by Mary Strate (R.I.P.), Britta Johnson, and JMC


Discover the powerful anthem "Save America," penned by John Michael Chambers in 1999, with heartfelt vocals by Mary Strate, Britta Johnson, and JMC.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV

MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
music videopatriotic musicsave americajohn michael chamberssongwritingjmcmusical tributeinspirational songbritta johnson1999 songmary strate vocalsbritta johnson vocalspowerful lyricstimeless messagevocals by jmclegacy of mary strate1990s musicsave america songpatriotic anthemjohn michael chambers music
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy