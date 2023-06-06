MZTV 1230: The Most Secret Rebellion Against Christ Ever

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An entire religion that takes the name of Christ is secretly rebelling against Christ. Here's how they do it, and here's a sneak preview of their destiny. They're taking their cues from a very old playbook: Numbers, chapter 16.
Original Link: https://youtu.be/KCZUZAYTOvY
https://saviourofall.org/
https://www.concordant.org/
https://saviourofallmankind.wordpress.com/
https://acetheologicalco.wordpress.com/