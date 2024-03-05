Ebola, Zika, & Marburg 'viruses' are man-made, and all are for sale, says lawyer Todd Callender

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Attorney Todd Callender tells Lee Merritt, MD on 6 Jan 2024, “The [U.S.] Department of Energy used Caesium-137 to create, from a protein called ‘gene 1616’, also called ‘Death Associated Protein’… “They [the U.S. government] transformed this protein from brewer’s yeast into 470,000 pathogens.” “Including Marburg (virus), Ebola (virus), Zika (virus). “All of those are man-made.” “All of those were created by [the U.S.] Department of Energy. “All of them are for sale.” “… with the introduction of Caesium-137, the main component of atomic weapons… “We saw that the W.H.O. and [the U.S.] government were monitoring… the radiation of Caesium-137 in… human beings… “… when Caesium-137 binds with living tissue… it turns that living tissue into a transmitter, a transducer, an amplifier.”
Note: In Latin, virus means:
“venom, poisonous secretion of snakes, creatures and plants”
See here:
https://www.online-latin-dictionary.com/latin-english-dictionary.php?lemma=VIRUS100
The full 1.5 hour interview is posted on Lee Merritt, MD's Rumble channel here:
https://rumble.com/v45696i-dr.-merritt-and-attorney-todd-calendar-on-the-enemy-within.html
Source - Fat News