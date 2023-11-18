38,361% Increase in Homeschooling: This is Why!



Today, Zach Drew and Josh Peck discuss why the percentage of homeschooling has skyrocketed lately. Also, did you know an academic is calling for the government to issue licenses for people to have the right to raise their own children? The government really does make a terrible parent and this show provides several examples of that fact.





All this and more on this episode of The Zach Drew Show!





